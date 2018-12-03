Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a weight rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.71 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

