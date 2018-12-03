Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 4.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $23,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 114,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 106,249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 279,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,328,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 223,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $9.55 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

