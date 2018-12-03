Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Purchases 1,689 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,689 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HY traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $66.66. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

HY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

