ALIS (ALIS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and IDEX. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $818.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.02413043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00129900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00188344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.10010773 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

