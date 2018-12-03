Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.86% of LHC Group worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LHC Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.51.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $119.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

