Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,860 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in FMC by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $82.74 on Monday. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $96.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

