Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.64 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Viacom worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,766,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 163,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 165,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAB opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

