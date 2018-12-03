Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.62 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 171,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

