Allianz (ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective from stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BNP Paribas set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €213.61 ($248.38).

Shares of ALV traded up €3.46 ($4.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €189.96 ($220.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,596 shares. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

