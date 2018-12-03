Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $37,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 71.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 325,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $10,348,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 213,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 371,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,526,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 365,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 990,426 shares of company stock worth $41,467,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $43.09 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

