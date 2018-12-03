Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOSL. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of AOSL opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh acquired 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $150,002.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.