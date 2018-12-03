Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Spence Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,094.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $761.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total transaction of $11,921,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective (down previously from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

