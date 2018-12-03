Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,038,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,066,096,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,721,677,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,094.43 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $761.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-bought-by-mitchell-mcleod-pugh-williams-inc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.