Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,109.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $984.00 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-sold-by-first-washington-corp.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.