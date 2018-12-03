AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.61 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

