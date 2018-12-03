Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 147.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Argus upped their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

MO opened at $54.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

