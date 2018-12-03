AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (AMADY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.40. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

