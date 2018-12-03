American International Group Inc. Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,319,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3,780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IHS Markit by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,032 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in IHS Markit by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

