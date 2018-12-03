AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,192 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $190.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $143.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of EW opened at $162.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

