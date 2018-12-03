AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $16.81 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NetApp by 589.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.87 on Monday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $194,399.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,179.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,648 shares of company stock worth $7,605,603 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

