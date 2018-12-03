Amphenol (APH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is gaining from its end-market strength. As evident from third-quarter results, revenues are being driven by strong organic growth across mobile devices, military, IT and data communications, mobile networks, commercial air, industrial, and automotive. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, the company aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, tariffs related to the U.S.-China trade war and increasing cost of raw materials is likely to be a drag on its profitability.”

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

