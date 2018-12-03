Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 243.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16,640.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $87.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

