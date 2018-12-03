Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.05.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of APC opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.