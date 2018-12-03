Analysts Anticipate FGL Holdings (FG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FGL’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

FG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Littlefield purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $438,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,950 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FGL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in FGL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 282,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in FGL during the third quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FGL during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FGL by 17.6% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

