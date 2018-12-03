Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report sales of $12.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.26 million and the highest is $12.30 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $13.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $45.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.64 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.41 million, with estimates ranging from $46.81 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 20.93%.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Dawson James began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 76,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.82. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 106.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Luna Innovations by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 175,903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 177,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

