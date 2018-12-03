Analysts Expect BRP Inc (DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 2,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178. BRP has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $55.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.