Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 47.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 52.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.