Analysts Expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. MedEquities Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million.

MRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

MRT opened at $6.84 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $217.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $36,109.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,277 shares of company stock worth $3,410,583. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 222,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,635 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 664.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 178,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 154,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,325,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 153,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

