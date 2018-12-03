Analysts Expect Tricida Inc (TCDA) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.87). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

TCDA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,844. Tricida has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

