Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2018

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 48,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,967. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Kevin Francis Burke acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $34,382.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $210,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $138,823. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

