Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yelp (YELP)

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising advertisements on the platform. The company’s shift toward selling advertising plans without any fixed duration is leading to a robust increase in paying advertiser accounts. The collaboration with GrubHub is a tailwind for Yelp as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is also encouraging. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, sgnificant competition from Internet giants like Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Facebook is a concern.”

11/12/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Aegis from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

11/9/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

11/9/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/9/2018 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00. They wrote, “We’re lowering our numbers to 10% revenue growth/250bps EBITDA margin expansion, per the company’s new guidance framework, and our price target to $35 (10x 2019 FCF, vs 24% EBITDA growth). .””

11/9/2018 – Yelp was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

11/9/2018 – Yelp was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

YELP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 60,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Get Yelp Inc alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,355 shares of company stock worth $8,149,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $280,295,000 after buying an additional 1,597,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9,220.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 927,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 126.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after buying an additional 617,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 647.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 560,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $20,179,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.