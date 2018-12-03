Analysts Set Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Target Price at $57.57

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,904 shares of company stock worth $836,008 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,856,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,892,000 after purchasing an additional 422,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,720,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,616 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,333,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,632. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

