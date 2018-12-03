Analysts Set EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Price Target at $60.62

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $77.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $1.115 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,100,000 after acquiring an additional 269,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,742,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

