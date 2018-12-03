Analysts Set KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

KMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Fraser Mackenzie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

KMG stock remained flat at $$76.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. KMG Chemicals has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $79.35.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

