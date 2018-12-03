Analysts Set National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) PT at $48.00

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $94,516,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $444,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 450 shares of company stock valued at $19,737 and have sold 12,556,477 shares valued at $504,970,984. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

