Analysts Set NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Price Target at $59.67

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,077,000 after buying an additional 105,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after buying an additional 190,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,044,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 298,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. 307,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,067. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.