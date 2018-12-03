Analysts Set Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Price Target at $27.00

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 65.26% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $321,278.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

