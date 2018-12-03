Analysts Set Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Price Target at $23.20

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 53.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,992,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,242 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,519,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,243,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. 5,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,645. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

