Analysts Set ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Price Target at $49.33

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

PRA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.67. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.98 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

