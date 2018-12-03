Analyzing International Speedway (ISCA) and International Speedway (ISCB)

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) and International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Speedway and International Speedway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway $671.43 million 2.78 $110.82 million $1.61 26.30 International Speedway $671.43 million 2.81 $110.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares International Speedway and International Speedway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway 38.82% 5.59% 3.88% International Speedway 38.82% 5.59% 3.88%

Volatility and Risk

International Speedway has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Speedway has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of International Speedway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of International Speedway shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of International Speedway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of International Speedway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

International Speedway pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Speedway pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Speedway pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Speedway has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. International Speedway is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Speedway and International Speedway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway 1 1 0 0 1.50 International Speedway 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Speedway presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.06%. Given International Speedway’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Speedway is more favorable than International Speedway.

Summary

International Speedway beats International Speedway on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. The company is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service. In addition, it uses its motorsports entertainment facilities for testing for teams, driving schools, riding experiences, car shows, auto fairs, concerts, and music festivals, as well as settings for television commercials, print advertisements, and motion pictures. Further, the company engages in souvenir merchandising operations. It owns and/or operates 13 motorsports entertainment facilities with approximately 761,000 grandstand seats and 560 suites. The company was formerly known as Daytona International Speedway Corporation and changed its name to International Speedway Corporation in 1968. International Speedway Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

