Analyzing Smith Micro Software (SMSI) and Square (SQ)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Square’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $22.97 million 2.72 -$6.66 million ($0.26) -8.50 Square $2.21 billion 13.36 -$62.81 million ($0.10) -715.40

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Square. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -23.11% -71.14% -15.35% Square -0.87% -1.11% -0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Square 2 14 17 0 2.45

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Square has a consensus target price of $84.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Square.

Summary

Square beats Smith Micro Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

