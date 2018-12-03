Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Aviat Networks worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.16. Aviat Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

