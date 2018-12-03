ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,139 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,363,000 after buying an additional 313,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,507,000 after purchasing an additional 997,328 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 772,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 761,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $162.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $1,790,637.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,099 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

