ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $162.02 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.33.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.09.
In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $461,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,609 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $1,790,637.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,074 shares of company stock worth $3,442,099 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
