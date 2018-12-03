Apache Co. (APA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,212,911 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 23,881,784 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,291,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

