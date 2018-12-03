Aphelion (APH) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aphelion token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Aphelion has a total market cap of $325,292.00 and approximately $16,238.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aphelion

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

