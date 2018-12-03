Aphria (APHA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1437729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

