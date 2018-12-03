AppFolio Inc (APPF) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $1,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $262,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPF opened at $61.29 on Monday. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.89 and a beta of 1.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

