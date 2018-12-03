Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

