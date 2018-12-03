Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of Ares Management LP Unit worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management LP Unit alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE:ARES opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ares Management LP Unit has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.75 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ares Management LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ares-management-lp-unit-ares-holdings-raised-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Ares Management LP Unit Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.